Tom "Tommy" Joseph Galla
Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, uncle and friend, TOM "TOMMY" JOSEPH GALLA, age 71, of Las Cruces on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family. "Tommy", as he was fondly known to family and friends was born January 29, 1948 in El Paso, TX to Jose and Tomasa Robles Galla. He was a member of the Boys Scouts, Special Olympics and the Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include a brother, Ronald Galla of Las Cruces; two sisters, Diana Galla also of Las Cruces, and Sandra Cadwell of Aurora, CO; a nephew, Jason Cadwell also of Aurora, CO. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; aunt, Mardy Almanzar; uncles, Gilbert Almanzar and Alfredo Aguirre; and maternal grandparents, Porfiria Aguirre and Tom Robles.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be held at 11 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Health Catholic Church, 1178 N. Mesquite Street with the Reverend Ruben Romero, Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Cremation arrangement has been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascrues.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 8, 2019