|
|
Tomas Avelar
Las Cruces - TOMAS AVELAR SR., age 63, lifelong resident of Las Cruces, NM entered into eternal life on Friday, November 15, 2019, at his home. Tomas was born on Leap Year, February 29, 1956 (actual age 15 ¾) to Juan and Antonia Avelar. He proudly served his country and was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1980, and also served in the National Guard until 1987. Tomas worked at White Sands Missile Range from 1981 until his retirement on October 21, 2010, completing 35 years of service to the United States Government.
Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Carmen Montoya Avelar of the family home; his children, Tomas M. Avelar Jr. and Yvonne M. Avelar; his siblings, Andrea Avelar, Josie Avelar, Espiridion and Mary Jane Avelar all of Las Cruces, Luis and Yolanda Avelar and Juan Jr. and Eva Avelar of Deming, Ray and Bonnie Avelar of Chamberino, and Margie Avelar of Kentucky. He is also survived by his grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Javier Tomas Astorga-Avelar, Tomas Avelar III, Monique Rae Avelar, Melissa Carmen Placencio, Sara Marina Evaro, Joshua B. Smith Jr., Cheyenne Dion Valdespino and Michael Garcia; great-granddaughter, Emmy Lee Avelar. Other survivors include numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and godchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Avelar will be reposing Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3 PM to 5 PM in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. A Graveside Service and Inurnment of Cremains will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2 PM in St. Joseph Cemetery, 100 N. Espina with military honors accorded by a New Mexico National Guard Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League - El Perro Diablo Detachment.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019