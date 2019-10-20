|
Tomas Valdez Jr.
Las Cruces - Tomas Valadez Jr., age 83, beloved husband, father, soldier was called to his eternal resting place on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was born on October 25, 1935 in Alpine, TX, to Tomas and Juanita Valadez. He is survived by his spouse, Marilyn Valadez; daughter, Cheryl Valadez; son-in-law, Kirk Muncrief; daughter, Patricia Valadez; son-in-law, Sean Sorlie; and his faithful, canine companion, Scooby.
A devoted career military man, Tomas proudly served his country in the United States Army for thirty years, including two tours in the Vietnam War. He also served in the Special Forces (Green Berets) and the 101st Airborne. During his service he earned numerous awards and achievements including the Master Paratrooper Badge, Rifle M16 - Sharpshooter, Air Assault Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and Legion of Merit, among many others.
His final assignment before retirement brought him and his family to Las Cruces, NM where he was the Chief Instructor in the ROTC Program at New Mexico State University. He retired in 1985 as a Sergeant Major.
Not ready to stop working or learning after his retirement from the Army, Tomas returned to school at New Mexico State University and earned his bachelor's degree in Business. Once he completed his degree, he began working for the State of New Mexico at the Port of Entry where he continued to work for several more years.
Outside of his military service, Tomas maintained a physically active lifestyle. He was an avid runner, racquetball player and skier. He took great pride in maintaining a pristine lawn and great joy in growing beautiful rose bushes & tomatoes in the backyard.
Upon SGM Tomas Valadez's retirement, John A. Wickham, Jr., General, United States Army Chief of Staff wrote in a letter to Tomas, "you can retire knowing that your contributions have made an important difference, that you have inspired others to reach for excellence, and that in the dawn's early light, the Star-Spangled Banner will continue to wave wherever U. S. interests exist".
Tomas has indeed made an important difference in the lives his family and continues to inspire each member to reach for excellence just as he did.
A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at Santa Fe National Cemetery where Tomas will be laid to rest.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 20, 2019