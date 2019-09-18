Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Genevieve Catholic Church
Tomasa C. Flores Obituary
Tomasa C. Flores

Las Cruces - Tomasa C. Flores 93, of Las Cruces NM, passed away on 9-15-19 in Las Cruces NM.

Tomasa was born in Texas to Josepha Perez and Toribio Contreras on 3-7-26. She married Daniel D. Flores in Las Cruces NM. She worked as a child caregiver mostly all her life. She had the biggest heart and loved to take care of everyone she always had her doors open to everyone. She Loved all her grandchildren but her great grandchildren were what kept her going.

Tomasa is preceded in death by her husband Daniel, two stepdaughters Beatriz and Amelia Flores, Sisters, Felipa C. Mejia, Petra Guerrero, Elvira Hernandez, Mother Josepha Perez, Father Toribio Contreras.

Tomasa is survived by son Samuel Flores of Las Cruces NM, step son Daniel Flores, Sister Maria Hernandez. She was survived by her grandchildren Lisa Marie Flores and husband Salvador Varela, Juanita Lopez Flores, Sammy and Stephen Flores, Great Grand Children, Sal Lawrence Flores, Maurico Varela (pablito), Anabella Varela, Nathan Varela and Ariana and Juan L. Lopez.

Pallbearers will be Samuel Flores, Sammy Flores, Stephen Flores, Maurico Varela, Sal Flores, Salvador Varela.

Viewing and Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday September 18 at 6pm at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 W. Amador Avenue, followed by the recital of the holy rosary at 7pm. Funeral mass will be at St. Genevieve Catholic Church at 10am on Thursday September 19 with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 18, 2019
