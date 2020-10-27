Tomasa Torres
Las Cruces - TOMASA T. TORRES, age 66, of Las Cruces passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2020. She was born March 7, 1954 in Nuevo Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, Mexico to Erazmo and Tomasa Trujillo. Tomasa was a devoted Catholic and a member of Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing is her loving husband Efrain Torres, two Daughters Yovanna Torres and Sara Torres, a son Efren Torres of Las Cruces. A brother Manuel Trujillo and a sister Maria Marquez, nine grandchildren Angel Torres, Carlos Torres, Francisco Vasquez, Ricardo Vasquez, Maggie Padilla, Rosalinda Torres, Adrian Vasquez, Efren Jr Torres, Tommy Torres, and two great grandchildren Adrian Torres, and Madeline Torres
She was preceded in death by her parents Erazmo and Tomasa Trujillo, and a brother Francisco Trujillo.
Visitations will begin at 9:00 A.M. Thursday October 29, 2020 at Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church. Recitation of the rosary will begin at 10:00 A.M. with the Funeral Mass to follow. Burial will take place at St. Josephs Cemetery.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com