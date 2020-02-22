|
|
Tommie Lee Broyles
Las Cruces - Tommie Lee Broyles, age 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Tom was born on December 2, 1937, in San Saba, Texas. Upon graduating from high school, he served 4 years in the United States Navy, and then went on to receive a degree in Engineering from the University of Houston. He married his beloved wife, Rosie, in 1982. After many years of managing projects all over the world, they retired in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Tom spent countless hours volunteering for his church and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). He is proceeded in death by his wife, Rosie. He is survived by 3 children and their spouses: Tim and Ladonna Broyles, David and Michelle Broyles, Liz and David Adams, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Family and friends, and other lives that were touched by Tom, are invited to services to celebrate his life at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 518 N. Almeda Blvd., on Monday, February 24th at 10:30 am.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guest book, please log onto www. GetzCares.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020