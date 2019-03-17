|
Tommy C. Tharp
Las Cruces - Tommy C. Tharp, 75, went on to his next adventure on Monday, March 11, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. Tommy was born on September 9, 1943 in Las Cruces, NM to James and Mildred Tharp.
He graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1961. He then joined the Air Force and was stationed in Del Rio, Texas, where he met the love of his life, Linda. Honorably discharged in 1965, he and Linda moved to Las Cruces where they raised their family.
In 1988, Tommy and Linda moved to Elephant Butte where Tommy was very active in the community, especially, with fishing and golf. Anyone that knew Tommy knows what a great presence and influence he had on everything he touched. Tommy started or was a member of numerous fishing and golfing organizations where he wanted to make a difference, and he did. Tommy never met a stranger.
Tommy was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred; father, James; and brother, Jimmy. He is survived by his loving wife and soul-mate of 54 years, Linda; brother, Jerry "Jigger" Tharp and spouse, Barbara, of Las Cruces; daughters - Shelley Johnson and spouse, Todd, of Las Cruces, Lisa Shores, of Albuquerque and Caroline Smith and spouse, Joe, of Albuquerque; son, Jay Tharp of Anchorage, Alaska; grandchildren - Andy Johnson and Spencer Johnson of Salt Lake City, Utah, Bradley Johnson and spouse, Schanysa, of Elephant Butte, Ryan Johnson of Albuquerque, Garrett Tharp, Jamie Tharp and Christin Tharp of Port Angeles, Washington, Matt Tharp of Phoenix, Arizona, Alexis Shores and Hunter Shores of Albuquerque, Aiden Smith and Brandon Smith of Albuquerque; and great-grandchildren - Jonus Johnson and Scky Johnson of Elephant Butte. Other significant family members - Kaylie Anderson, Keiana Carr, Moira Hughes, Jaime Sais and numerous nieces and nephews.
In his words, "I've had a great life, it's been a lot of fun." He was excited to start his next adventure.
Tommy wished to be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at the Albert Lyon Event Center.
In lieu of flowers, Tommy wished for a donation to be made for Autism research to the New Mexico Autism Society (http://www.nmautismsociety.org) or the Autism Society of America (http://www.autism-society.org); 4340 East West Hwy Suite 350, Bethesda, MD 20814; 800-328-8476.
