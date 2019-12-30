|
Tommy Mackin
Las Cruces - Tommy F. Mackin, 80, died after an intense battle with cancer on Dec. 24th, 2019. He entered the presence of the Lord, surrounded by family. Tom was born April 11, 1939, in San Angelo, Tx. He was the son of OC and Eleta Mackin, and the brother of Carol Mackin Cupp.
Tom graduated from Texas Tech University in 1963 with a degree in Physics. Following graduation, he began working as a data analyst at White Sands Missile Range. He later went on to work for NASA/ Lockheed Martin designing and supervising Earth Land Satellite Technology. Moving from managing projects to managing people, he was employed by Allied Signal as Senior Project Engineer, responsible for developing, training, and facilitating Total Quality Leadership program, until his retirement in 1995. In retirement, he consulted for organizations such as Memorial Medical Hospital in Las Cruces, Allied Signal, Honeywell, Douglas Guardian, and GE at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Madelynn Ann Mackin, and his six children; Kathleen and Mark Evans, Troy and Tricia Mackin, Christine Mackin Collins, Cheryl and Paul Dudek, James and Amita Mackin, and John and Dani Mackin. Tommy is also survived by his 19 grandchildren; Aaron, Arielle, Achelle, Anthony, Brendan, Connor, Christian, Coryn, Cayla, Vincent, Lily, Sylvia, Elaine, Kelly, Kate, Macrae, Zackary, Sam, and Elizabeth, and 2 great-grandchildren; Trent and Travis.
Tom was preceded in death by both parents and his sister.
Tom (our Dandy) will be remembered for keeping Christ in the middle of "it all", his joyful spirit, his passion for family, and his love for people. We are sure he is smoking brisket for the heavenly feast with a diet coke in hand!
A celebration of life will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Las Cruces, New Mexico on January 2, 2020 at 1pm. Those who wish to remember Tommy with a gift, may make a donation to St. Andrew's Church, 518 N. Alameda Blvd., Las Cruces, NM. 88005.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020