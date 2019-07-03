Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Tommy Garcia
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Baca’s Funeral Chapel
300 E. Boutz Road
Las Cruces, NM
Tommy Medina Garcia


1953 - 2019
Tommy Medina Garcia Obituary
Tommy Medina Garcia

Las Cruces - Our beloved husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, TOMMY MEDINA GARCIA, age 66, lifelong resident of Las Cruces passed from this life on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born to Manuel and Jessie Medina Garcia on April 26, 1953. Tommy was a Building Inspector and Plans Examiner for the City of Las Cruces and was a member of the Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Rosalinda Garcia of the family home; three daughters, Monica Garcia-Alley, Audrianna and Leilani Garcia; his father, Manuel J. Garcia; five brothers, Ray and Freddie Oliver, Oscar, Johnny and Frank Garcia; a sister, Vickie Escalante. Other survivors include two grandchildren, Phaedra and Zacharias Alley as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jessie Medina Garcia on August 10, 2009 and a brother, Jerry Garcia.

At Tommy's request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 5 PM in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with Deacon Manny Madrid officiating. Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care" For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 3, 2019
