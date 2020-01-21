|
Tony C. Lucero
Las Cruces - TONY LUCERO entered eternal rest on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born to Benjamin and Genevieve Lucero on October 6 in Las Cruces. Tony served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and after his discharge, he returned to White Sands Missile Range where he worked for forty-one years. In 1959, he married the love of his life, Stella Jacquez and enjoyed sixty years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife, Stella; his children, Billy, Mary, Sandra, Kevin, Christina, Albert, Azalyn and Alivia; a brother, Raymond and a sister, Ethel Mae. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Benjamin Lucero Jr.
Visitation will begin at 6 PM Thursday, January 23. 2020 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Funeral Mass at 10 AM Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Cathedral of Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 100 N. Espina with military honors will be accorded by a New Mexico National Guard Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League - El Perro Diablo Detachment.
Serving as casket bearers will be Ruben, Rudy and Diego Martinez, Joe Raymond Fierro, Robert DiMatteo and Albert Valdez.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020