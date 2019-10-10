|
|
Tony L. Dent
- - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend Tony L. Dent, age 78, on October 2, 2019. Tony was born in Joplin, MO on February 7, 1941 to Donald and Rowena Dent. Tony was a 16 year resident of Las Cruces, NM and a 39 year resident of Novato, CA.
Tony was a retired CA firefighter and an amazing chef. He had a keen sense of humor, always joking and making his family and friends laugh. Tony had a great respect for the outdoors and could always be found outside tending to his plants and yard. A thoughtful and curious man, Tony loved to share stories, interests and ideas. Tony enjoyed reading, collecting rocks and fossils, woodworking, and was a history enthusiast. He was extremely proud of his family and loved them dearly.
Tony is survived by his wife and best friend Cecelia (Davis) Dent, his daughter Brenda Wolfe and son-in-law Mark Wolfe, his daughter Kristie Kinson and son-in-law Jonathan Kinson, his son Tony L. Dent, Jr. and daughter-in-law Jennifer Dent and his seven grandchildren, Evan, Joshua, Keely, Drake, Kaylee, Hannah and Sierra.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019