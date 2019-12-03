|
|
Tracy Richardson
Las Cruces - Tracy Richardson 77 of Las Cruses, passed away on 11/26/2019.
Tracy Richardson was born in Summit New Jersey at the Lookout Hospital to Mary Lee and Raymond Richardson on Feburary25, 1942. His family moved to Glendora, CA. when he was six years old. He graduated from Citrus Highschool. At age 17 he joined the Army and spent 18 months in Korea teaching survey. He was a finance manager for Harley Davidson for twenty years. He also was an avid motorcyclist attending the Ruidosos Motorcycle Rally for more than 20 years. He learned to fly at age 50 plus obtaining his pilot's license. He retired to Las Cruses NM in 2007 with his wife Ingrid. He was a dedicated member of Alcoholics Anonymous and celebrated 44 years of Sobriety on November 7, 2019.
Tracy Richardson is survived by his wife Ingrid, his daughter Joni, his sons Tracy Jr. and Anthony, his step-daughter Angela, his sister Marilyn, and his brother Robert. He also has a niece Jody and a Nephew Paul. He has seven Grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday December 5, 2019, 10:00am at La Paz Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019