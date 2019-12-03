Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracy Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracy Richardson


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tracy Richardson Obituary
Tracy Richardson

Las Cruces - Tracy Richardson 77 of Las Cruses, passed away on 11/26/2019.

Tracy Richardson was born in Summit New Jersey at the Lookout Hospital to Mary Lee and Raymond Richardson on Feburary25, 1942. His family moved to Glendora, CA. when he was six years old. He graduated from Citrus Highschool. At age 17 he joined the Army and spent 18 months in Korea teaching survey. He was a finance manager for Harley Davidson for twenty years. He also was an avid motorcyclist attending the Ruidosos Motorcycle Rally for more than 20 years. He learned to fly at age 50 plus obtaining his pilot's license. He retired to Las Cruses NM in 2007 with his wife Ingrid. He was a dedicated member of Alcoholics Anonymous and celebrated 44 years of Sobriety on November 7, 2019.

Tracy Richardson is survived by his wife Ingrid, his daughter Joni, his sons Tracy Jr. and Anthony, his step-daughter Angela, his sister Marilyn, and his brother Robert. He also has a niece Jody and a Nephew Paul. He has seven Grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday December 5, 2019, 10:00am at La Paz Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tracy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -