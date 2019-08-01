|
Tranquilino "Isa" Gallardo
Las Cruces - Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, TRANQUILINO "ISA" GALLARDO, age 88, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Sotero Gallardo and Genoveva Ortiz in Santa Clara, Chihuahua, Mexico on July 6, 1931, and had been a longtime area resident. "Isa" as he was fondly known to his family and friends was a farm worker and a member of the Las Cruces First Assembly of God.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Margarita Solis Gallardo of the family home; four sons, Isaias "Isaac""Chacho" Gallardo (Lola), Fito Gallardo, Rocco Gallardo (Emily) and Eddie Gallardo all of Las Cruces; four daughters, Leticia Chavez, Lilu Gutierrez (Ricardo), Sylvia Solis (Heber) all also of Las Cruces, Norma Juarez (Fabian) of Alamosa, CO. Other survivors include forty-seven grandchildren; sixty great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Isidra "Chila" Gallardo.
Visitation for Isa will begin at 6 PM Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Las Cruces First Assembly of God, 5605 Bataan Memorial West where the Evening Service is scheduled for 7 PM. The Funeral Service will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11 AM in the same church with Pastor Antonio Solis officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in Masonic Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Isaac Jr., Josh and Jacob Gallardo, Israel and Jose Luis Solis and Emmanuel Gutierrez.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 1, 2019