Trinidad "Trini" Mireles
Las Cruces - Trinidad "Trini" D Mireles of Las Cruces entered enteral life on the morning of May 31, 2020 surrounded by family members at his childhood home. Trinidad was born on May 23, 1937 in Brazito, New Mexico to Petronilo and Felipa Mireles. He Later resided in Las Cruces, New Mexico with his parents and siblings.
Trinidad did not marry or have any children he was always surrounded and very much loved by his siblings, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews as well as many great-great nieces and nephews. In Trini's childhood he enjoyed drawing and working on the family farm and as he got older, he would enjoy coloring and attending church with his older sister Simona every Sunday, followed by their weekly trip to the store. Since Simona's passing, he spent his days with family/caretakers Cynthia and Santiago Rubio, Laura Belmontez and Jaime Leonard. Even in his final days Trini kept his sense of humor and will forever be remembered for his beautiful smile and laugh.
Trini is survived by his three sisters Clara Brodnax, her husband Ollie Brodnax and their two children; Felipa "Lipy" Romero and her five children and grandchildren; Nestora "Mary" Marquez, her husband Pedro Marquez, their seven daughters and grandchildren and great grandchildren. The Children, Foster children and grandchildren of Hortencia and Esteven Duran, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Trinidad is preceded in death by his parents Petronilo and Felipa Mireles, his sisters Simona Mireles, Hortencia Duran, Lucy Mireles, Rosie Mireles, brothers Eugene D Mireles and Vincent Mireles and brother in laws Esteven Duran and Rudy Romero.
Viewing for Trinidad will be held at 10 am on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Burial will be at 11 am at St. Joseph's Cemetery. The Pallbearers are Marty Romero, Jaime Leonard, Jose Jaime, Eddie Murphy Jr, Abraham Melendez and Clemente Belmontez Jr. The Honorary Pall Bears are Richard Romero and Eddie Murphy Sr and Eric Rigales.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.