Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Newman Center
Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Las Cruces - Troy M. Archuleta, beloved husband, son, brother, nephew has left this earth to be in heaven above on June 10, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, NM. Troy was born in Beaver, Oklahoma on June 2, 1962 and was raised in Albuquerque, NM where he attended and graduated Sandia High School and he went on to pursue a degree at a Technical Vocational school in heating and cooling. He served in the Navy for two years stationed in San Diego, CA on the USS Gridley during the Persian Gulf War and went on several tours. He remained in San Diego, CA where he owned and operated a small business for several years. He met his wife Linda there and married her when they relocated to Las Cruces, NM. In Las Cruces, he worked at the Pan American Center where he took pride in setting up for events and concerts. Troy had a particular love for the Minnesota Vikings at the early age of seven years old. On a work trip his Dad brought home a Minnesota Vikings pennant, it was his favorite team from that moment on. He loved sports and played football, soccer and he also had a love for cars. He was mechanically inclined as well, as he bought a yellow with black top 1966 Chevrolet Camaro in his younger years and worked on it all the time.

Troy is survived by his wife Linda Archuleta of Las Cruces, NM, father Edmund Archuleta of Las Cruces, NM, brother Ed Archuleta Jr. of Scottsdale, AZ, sister Tara Binns and her husband David Binns of Las Cruces, NM; a niece Ashley Achen, nephews Cameron Achen, Chase Achen, Gage Binns And Garrett Binns all of Las Cruces, NM. He is also survived by uncles; Roger Hester and wife Sharyn of Weatherford, Oklahoma, Joseph Archuleta of Santa Fe, NM, Adelmo and his wife Becky of Albuquerque, NM, Tony Archuleta of Fort Mill, South Carolina and several loving cousins that he was very close too. Troy is preceded in death by his mother Eva Archuleta, a brother Dustin Archuleta and two sets of grandparents.

A visitation has been scheduled for 5:00pm, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home. Funeral mass to be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Newman Center . Burial will follow at 2:30 pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. We want to give special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Memorial Medical Center and Southwest Rehabilitation Center

Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 16, 2019
