Valente Soto Miramontes
Las Cruces - VALENTE SOTO MIRAMONTES, age 95 of Las Cruces, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020. Born May 21, 1924 in Chihuahua, Mexico, Valente came to the United States to work in the historic Bracero Program, which provided him the opportunity to travel, experience and reside in many parts of the country. A devoted husband, father grandfather and great-grandfather, he was well respected throughout the community. He lived life to the fullest, valuing simple pleasures; chatting with friends, road trips, spending time with his children and grandchildren and providing for his family. Valente's bright and energetic personality, along with his uncanny ability to reach people in a positive way, touched many lives with his thoughtful generosity towards those who were fortunate to know him.
Survivors include his wife of 75 years, Felicidad F. Miramontes of the family home; three sons, Margarito Miramontes (Anita), Nicolas Miramontes and Arturo Miramontes (Sandy); three daughters, Ofelia Narvaez, Lupe Miramontes and Gloria Narvaez; twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Gilbert Miramontes, grandson, Robert Narvaez III, two sons-in-law, Robert Narvaez, Jr. and John R. Narvaez.
The Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina with the Reverend Theophine Okafor and Deacon Steve Apodaca officiating. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Orlando, Dominic, Arturo and David Miramontes, Josh Villalva and John Michael Narvaez.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, of Las Cruces.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020