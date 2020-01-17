|
|
Valentin Bustamante
Deming - Valentin M. Bustamante, 88, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his residence. Valentin was born on April 1, 1931 to Concepcion Bustamante and Magdalena Martinez in Rodey, NM.
Leadership, Honesty and Hardworking are just a few words that describe Valentín. Born in Rodey, NM on Ash Wednesday, his parents and grandparents instilled qualities ranging from being hard working and responsible, to religion and politics. In 1947, he took a job with Southern Pacific Railroad in Deming, where he met the love of his life, Irene Milo. He was drafted in to the US Army, and returned from Korea in 1953. The two were married on January 24, 1954 at St. Ann Catholic Church and made their home in Deming, where they raised five children. The two worked hard and made many sacrifices to give their children the opportunities they never had, plus "a little bit more". Valentin worked with the NM State Highway Department from 1947 until his retirement in 1985. In 1983, he managed the District One maintenance shop, which was his dream job.
Over and above his employment with the highway department, Valentin was active in various organizations and movements, not only as a member, but also holding office. In 1970, he was instrumental, through collective bargaining, to get the highway workers their employee benefits, and organized and held office with the AFSCME (AFL-CIO) for six years. He was active with the Democratic Party, holding office for 15 years, and with the . He also served two terms as a Luna County Commissioner at which he was successful in obtaining appropriations for Luna County infrastructure improvements, specifically State Highway 9.
His passions were his Faith, family, dancing and eating his wife's homemade apple pies. Beginning as early as 1958, and for 30 years, he was a member and president of the St. Anne's Men's Club and CCD program. He was chairman for many years of the church BBQ, and a fourth degree member of local Knights of Columbus. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife, Irene M. Bustamante; two sons, Andres M. Bustamante of Phoenix, AZ and Valentin M. Bustamante and his wife Lori of Gilbert, AZ; three daughters, Luisa Ana Bustamante of Santa Fe, NM; Patricia B. Alarcon and her husband Manuel of Chula Vista, CA and Veronica B. Mitchell and her husband Scott of Lakewood, CO; one brother, Lorenzo Bustamante and his wife Juanita of Las Cruces, NM; three sisters, Pricilla Jeremiah of Albuquerque, NM; Dominica Marquez and her husband Leonzo of Las Cruces, NM and Evangelina Casaus and her companion Gene of Albuquerque, NM; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by both of his parents; three brothers, Bonifacio Bustamante, Francisco Bustamante, Cesario Bustamante; one sister, Gloria Tarin and one great granddaughter, Xochitl Elena Viramontes.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5-6pm at St. Ann Catholic Church. Holy rosary will then begin at 6pm with Lucy Alvarado officiating. Funeral mass will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10am at St. Ann Catholic Church. Concluding services with an interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Jaime Alarcon, Elias Alarcon, Alex Bustamante, Max Bustamante, Daniel Mitchell and Victor Holguin. Honorary pallbearers are Bobby Tarin, Steve Tarin, Cosme Alvarado, Tony Ruiz, Manuel "Colonel" Torres. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences visit, www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020