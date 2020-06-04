Valerie H. Lozano
Las Cruces - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, sister, wife and grandmother, Valerie H. Lozano of Las Cruces. Valerie passed away at her home on May 31,2020.
Valerie was born in Cheraw, South Carolina to Irene Nash and Raymond Cash on December 6, 1964. She grew up in Las Cruces, NM. Valerie was the beloved wife and best friend of Hector Sanchez. They shared 30 beautiful years together.
Valerie had a contagious laugh, and loved everything life had to offer, especially time spent with her family and friends. Valerie was an excellent rummy player and loved to crochet, make hand made crafts and loved anything and everything that had to do with Christmas. So much so, that she would leave her decorations up all year just so she could enjoy her snowmen.
Valerie is survived by her husband Hector Sanchez, her children Jacob Lozano, Aaron Sanchez and Dezaraie Villalobos (Manuel) all of Las Cruces, NM, along with two grandchildren: Nathanyael and Tyfanie Villalobos.
She is also survived by her brothers and sisters Matthew Santistevan (Annette), Khristopher Santistevan (Martha), Dusty Chavez (Paul) and Lisa Garcia (Jerry) and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Monday June 8, 11:00 AM at La Paz-Grahams Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005. In respect to her wishes it will be for immediate family only. To sign the online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.