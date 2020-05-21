|
|
Valerie Sanchez
Las Cruces - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Wife, Mother, Daughter, Cousin and friend, Valerie Sanchez,56, Of Las Cruces, NM at her home on May 8th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Valerie was born in Las Cruces NM to Nora and Benny De La O on August 18, 1963. Valerie went to Mayfield High. She Married Lawrence Sanches on June 6th, 2013 in Las Cruces NM. Valerie worked as a cashier at Albertson's on El Paseo for 31 years, Where she was loved and will be remembered by her customers for her kind heart and beautiful smile.
Valerie is preceded in death by her parents Nora and Benny De La O, maternal and paternal Grandparents and many family members and dear friends.
Valerie is survived by her loving husband Lawrence Sanchez and her 6 children Stephanie Padilla, Jessica Ponce, husband Edmundo, Melissa Padilla (Lee), Selena Ortega, Lawrence Jr (Danielle), Jessica Sanchez (Ozzie). Valerie's pride and joy her grandchildren or "Her Hummingbirds" James, Adrian, Ben, Rey, Destini, Jacynda, Mariska, Hayden, Stephanie, Dario, Davinna, Jeremih, Andre, Addyson, and one very special friend Joey Lopez.
Cremation has already taken place and mom would love you to join us in laying her to final rest on Saturday May 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m the Dona Ana Cemetery 601 Dona Ana School Rd.
In honor of our Mother and keeping her loving memory alive, please register for the ALS walk on September 13, 2020. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated at webnm.alsa.org thank you.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 21 to May 24, 2020