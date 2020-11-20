Valice Raffie
Las Crcues - Gifted and well-known Artist,Valice Raffi departed bravely and with grace as cancer overcame her at her home in Las Cruces, New Mexico on November 14, 2020.
She was born Valice Jean Redden on November 12, 1947 in Norfolk, Virginia. Valice brought happiness to her parents Clarence Blount Redden and Eleanor Harriet Lueck and friendship to her two brothers Dave and Jerry. The family moved to Fargo, North Dakota then to Tiburon, California.
Valice was born with a love of reading and was drawn to the arts from a young age. She was a standout in plays and majored in theater in college.
In 1968, she married Michael Mills and they welcomed a son, Makin. In 1976, she married Dave Raffi and became step mother to his two daughters, Lisa and Angela. They lived in Petaluma, California. Valice was able to share her love of cooking, delicious recipes and mastery of pastry at their Farmhouse Restaurant.
In 1987, she moved to Sacramento, California and worked for the film industry. It was during this time, that she became inspired to become an artist. She began working with clay. Born with an innate confidence, she put faith into her instincts and began her life as an artist.
After an extended road trip, she became fascinated by petroglyphs. She began Archaeological work documenting and using them for concepts in her art. She taught at many schools, State Prisons, and Women's Facilities. Sharing her inspiration and gift of creativity for change and healing.
In 2004, Valice followed her heart to the desert and moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico. She continued to teach and create in her own Blue Moon Studio. Working with clay and mixed mediums creating 3D sculptures, medicine vessels and many original pieces. Her art has been displayed in numerous shows and museums. Valice suffered through a stroke and aneurysm leaving her with Aphasia. This never stopped her optimistic, and carefree spirit.
Valice gave back to her community with her work as a Master Gardener volunteer in Las Cruces.
In her free time, Valice worked tirelessly on find-a-grave, often traveling great distances. She also worked on ancestry projects. Helping anyone who asked.
Valice is preceded in death by her son, Makin Raffi.
Valice is survived by her step-daughter, Lisa Raffi. Her brothers, Dave Redden and Jerry Redden.
Grandchildren, Jacob Wichmann, Nickolas Wichmann, Kai Campbell and Noah Campbell. Numerous family, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Valice was kind, intuitive and above all, honest. She leaves behind beautiful art and countless hours of genealogy work. The most beautiful lesson she leaves us all with is to follow our bliss, with the belief that universe will provide the rest.
In lieu of a memorial service, we would like to hold a Celebration of Life service in remembrance of Valice next year. If you would like to attend, please email your contact information to remembervalice@gmail.com.
For online condolences please visit https://www.lapaz-grahams.com/
To plant Memorial trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Services have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005.