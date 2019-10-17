|
|
Vanessa Gonzalez
Las Cruces - Vanessa M. Gonzalez, 34 of Las Cruces followed her shining light into heaven on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born February 9, 1985 to Esther M. Lopez and George Gonzalez. Vanessa graduated from Las Cruces High School, Class of 2003 where she made numerous lifelong friends.
She had a passion for life, was very opinionated and never strayed from what she believed to be fair and true. Vanessa definitely lived her life to the fullest and will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her mother Esther Lopez (Mark), her father George Gonzalez (Beatrice) and by her three children, Analeise Ortega, Jaeleen Ortega, Jonah Garcia and by her grandson Jeremiah Serrano. Sister Aracelli Gonzalez and brother Nathanael Gonzalez. Maternal Grandparents Exiquio and Inez Lopez. Paternal Grandparents Carmen and Juan Gonzalez. Also surviving her are many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Vanessa is now having a "PACHANGA" with all her family members that preceded her in death.
The honor of being a pallbearer and honorary pallbearer will go to Vanessa's family and friends. Funeral Services to celebrate her life will start with a rosary being prayed at 10 am on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Basilica of San Albino Catholic Church where her mass will immediately follow. Rite of Committal will be at the San Albino Catholic Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that your prayers go out to the many people that are in need.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019