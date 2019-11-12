|
Velia Castro
Las Cruces - Velia Castro entered eternal rest on November 07, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM. Velia was a devoted mother to her daughter Yvette Silva who she loved dearly with all her soul. She also was a devoted Christian who practiced and spread the word of Christ any chance she could.
Velia is survived by her daughter Yvette Silva, son Raymond Silva Sr. and wife Robin Silva and her sister whom she loved very much, Diana and husband Larry Rodriguez. Velia's love for her grandchildren Raymond Jr. and Alexis Jade Silva was infinite. She is also survived by nieces, Rosalva Gonzalez & Diana Rodriguez as well as nephews, Israel and Anthony Rodriguez, Jesus and Cesar Gonzalez. She also had endless love for her cousins and all her friends who shared her love for Jesus Christ.
Velia is preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Esther Castro as well as by her sister, Ofelia Gonzalez.
Visitation will be on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 9 -10am at Getz Funeral Home with the memorial service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery at 100 South Espina Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Following the burial there will be a celebration of life for Ms. Castro. Location: 6428 Towhee Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88012.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019