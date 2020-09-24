Velma J. Hamilton
Las Cruces - VELMA J. HAMILTON, age 89, of Las Cruces passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at her home with her loved ones at her side. Born July 25, 1921 in Smith County, Texas to Willie and Mondora Mobley Hardin, Velma was a caregiver and a member of Bethel Second Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Willie Roy Hamilton Sr., daughter, Dorothy Jean Moore; four brothers, Willie C., James, Robert and Wilbur Hardin; three sisters, Joyce Boyd, Rayvon Hardin and Kayvon Hardin. Other survivors include four grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Velma was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, McKinley Hamilton; three sisters, Ruth Lacy, Lillian Cooper and Verdie McNeely; four brothers, Joe Cephous, Jerry, Jessie Lee, and Johnny Hardin.
Visitation for Mrs. Hamilton will begin at 1 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Service will follow at 2 PM with Pastor Mary Sellers officiating. At her request cremation will take place and inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com