Vera Belle Glenn Lane, 91, passed away in her home on Jan. 28, 2019, surrounded by her children. Known as "Sis" to her family and "Ve" to friends, Vera Belle was born in Plainview, Texas, on Dec. 15, 1927, in the nearest hospital to the Odessa, Texas, home of her parents, J. Vernon Glenn and Vera Porter Glenn. When Ve was 2 years old, the family relocated to Silver City, where her father opened a new Foxworth Galbraith lumberyard. Ve grew up in Silver City and graduated from Teachers High School (predecessor to Silver High School) in 1946. As a girl, her passion was riding horses and she became an accomplished horsewoman. Ve received a degree in Liberal Arts from Colorado Woman's College in 1948, degrees in English and Home Economics from Eastern New Mexico University in 1950, a master's degree from Western New Mexico University and completed a special program in library science at University of New Mexico. It was during her first teaching assignment in Carlsbad, N.M., that she met her soul mate and dance partner, Jim Lane, whom she married in 1951. Before returning to Silver City in 1961, they lived in Los Alamos, N.M.; Turkey, Texas; Amarillo, Texas; Van Horn, Texas; Reserve, N.M.; and Glenwood, N.M. In addition to teaching, they helped out on Lane family farms, operated a hatchery and owned an egg production facility with 1,000 laying hens. They also owned and published the Silver City Enterprise for several years. Jim and Ve would spend 64 adventurous years together, traveling throughout the western U.S. and Mexico with their five children. The original do-it-yourself family, they tackled many projects together and learned many new skills. Ve and Jim designed and built a lovely earth-sheltered home in which to enjoy their retirement years. If there is one word that sums up Ve Lane's life, that word would be service - service to her community; service to hundreds of students; and, of course, service to her family. A teacher and librarian, she inspired a love of literature and the fine arts and a passion for learning. She taught students right from wrong and ensured that they understood the importance of good manners. Above and beyond her teaching duties, she was a favorite class advisor, known for mentoring students to successfully execute proms, parades, plays, and other events. She volunteered year after year as the faculty sponsor for a number of extracurricular activities, ranging from the foreign exchange program to the chess club. She also established and directed Silver Schools' first media center. To this day former students seek her out to thank her for the difference she made in their lives. One former student librarian said that Mrs. Lane was her role model as a strong woman with character and integrity. In addition to influencing young people through the schools, Ve actively supported Masonic youth groups - the Rainbow Girls and DeMolay boys. She served on the Rainbow Advisory Board for over 30 years, including a stint as Mother Advisor. She spent countless hours chaperoning, supporting, advising, and working to ensure that these young people were successful in whatever endeavors they undertook, and she taught them the value of community service. In addition to being an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star for many years, she was a member of The 24 Club. Not only has Ve given personally to our community, but she has influenced ensuing generations to do the same, and in doing so has created a distinguished legacy of service. An accomplished genealogist, Ve's family was the center of her world. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Clinton Lane; her son, David Lane; a baby girl; her parents, J. Vernon Glenn and Vera Porter Glenn; and her brother, JV Glenn. She is survived by her children, Sherry Lane Iyer (Vish), Rhonda Lane (Pat Hardy), Don Lane, and Bimi Lane Huebner (Joel); grandchildren, Kristy Kessler, Renee Diamond (Brendan Rogillio), John Diamond and Cammy Wade (Chris); 10 great-grandchildren, Jude, Riley, Gabrielle and Reece Kessler, Violet and Finnegan Rogillio, Cayden and Reece Diamond, and Graham and Davis Wade; her brother, Jeff Glenn; as well as nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank caregivers Alicia Carrasco and Diana Silva for helping to make her life more comfortable and happy, as well as the caregivers from Horizon Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held on Feb. 16, 2019, at the Silver City Woman's Club at 11 a.m. If you would like to share a story or picture, feel free to email [email protected]. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to a .
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13, 2019