Verda W. Rieder
Las Cruces - VERDA WOFFORD RIEDER, born in Santa Rita, New Mexico on February 15, 1944, went home to be with her loving Savior on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was the daughter of Rube and Lavada Wofford. Verda graduated from Cobre High School in Bayard and attended Highlands University in Las Vegas, NM. She worked many years as a medical transcriptionist in Albuquerque where she and Gary spent the majority of their married life. After their retirement she and Gary moved to Silverton, Colorado for 12 years and then relocated to Las Cruces. She enjoyed crafts, cooking and going on cruises.
Verda survived polio when she was 3 years old and benefited from Carrie Tingley Children's Hospital when it was located in Truth or Consequences NM. Decades later she returned to that site (now a facility for NM Veterans). As a child, while recovering from her many surgeries in full body casts (which did not keep her from participating in crutch propelled gurney races down the halls), she would dream of escaping the hospital. During that return visit she was able to live out her escape by riding her scooter out the front doors and down the sidewalks of T or C.
Verda is survived by her loving husband, Gary Rieder of 53 years; her daughter, Robin Nichols (Lee), grandchildren, Brandon and Hayley (Gerald); sisters, Janeva Brown (David), Annell Johnson, and Donna Theis; her brother, Ronald Wofford (Qanet), and numerous nephews and nieces.
Verda loved her family, her church and many friends who love her and are rejoicing knowing that now she is skating, dancing and riding her bike.
A Memorial Services will be held at 1 PM Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 106 South Miranda, Las Cruces NM.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation www.carrietingleyhospitalfoundation.org
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 5, 2019