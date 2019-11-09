|
Vernalynn Andrews
Las Cruces - The adventure began in El Paso, TX on November 10, 1942 when Vernalynn Gregory Andrews was born to William Vernon Gregory and Nina Holliday. Growing up in Alamogordo, NM, she loved riding her bike, girl scout camp at Camp Mary White, playing saxophone in band, cruising the Hi-D-Ho and attending the LDS Church.
After graduating High School, she spent a year at Arizona State University where she studied Art, later transferring to Brigham Young University with her sister Holly to study Elementary Education. There she met John Andrews with a spark that became a marriage (12/18/1964), partnership, and family (3 kids) that lasted 55 years. Their friendship lasted through sick children, baseball championships, scouting, dance recitals, playing video games, Halloween, and amazing birthday parties.
After moving to California and settling in LA and later Modesto, Verna led a County Child Immunization program, was Assistant Gallery Director at Modesto Junior College, and an active member of her church giving of her time and self.
Vernalynn and John retired to Las Cruces, NM where she was a small business owner and completed her B.A. in Education with honors, Phi Kappa Phi, at NMSU. She taught first grade for 10 years, was awarded Teacher of the Year at Vado Elementary, and was runner up for Gadsden School District. She loved being a Teacher and loved all her students.
In her retirement she enjoyed genealogy, spending time with her grandchildren, tea parties, and keeping up with friends.
She has left a chasm - she was always a teacher - teaching everyone she met with her compassion, selflessness, laughter, intelligence, creativity, beautiful smile, dancing in the car along to her favorite song, love for the Lord, and joie de vivre. She is fondly remembered by so many. She was one of a kind - a Daughter of New Mexico.
She is remembered with great love by her husband John S.; son John W.; daughter Sarah VanderMeulen and husband Richard; son Aaron and wife Tamie; Sister Holly Stewart and husband Leon; Grandchildren Richard and Elizabeth VanderMeulen; Many cousins, loved ones and friends.
She went to Heaven on November 6, 2019 where she joins her parents and brother.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 1-2pm followed by a memorial service beginning at 2pm at Getz Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please donate to and hug your family.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
