|
|
Vernon J. Kopsa
Vernon J. Kopsa was born on December 24, 1940, in Briggsdale, Colorado. He married, Ruby Louise Koch, on June 2, 1963. Vernon enlisted into the United States Army on April 4, 1962. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. During his service he was awarded the National Defense Award, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Campaign of Gallantry with Palm, Oversea Service Bars, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, and the Vietnam Counter Offensive I and II. He retired from the United States Army on December 31, 1983. He immediately began Civil Service employment with the Army Research Laboratory and retired on April 30, 2009.
Vernon is preceded in death by Alouis Kopsa, father, Alice Ivy Van Buskirk, mother, Ernest Kopsa, brother, Clifford Kopsa, brother and Shirley Johnson, sister.
Vernon is survived by his wife Ruby Louise Kopsa, his children, Brian Keith Meyers, Tobias Henry Kopsa, Robin Marie Bruck, and Tracie Lee Kopsa, sister, Marilyn Kopsa Stone, grandchildren, Sarah Ann Bell, Vanessa Rose Solis Amanda Rae Melendez, Clinton Dale Petross, Leanna Marie Apodaca, Justin Vernon Petross, Phillip Edward Ickes and Rachel Nichole Ickes, and fifteen great grandchildren.
Memorial Service is schedule for January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Avenue, El Paso, Texas.
Arrangements are with the La Paz-Graham Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.lapaz-gahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019