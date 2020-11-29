Vicenta Juárez de Lugo



Our beloved mother and grandmother, Vicenta Juárez de Lugo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Casa de Oro nursing home in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Nuestra querida Mamá y Abuelita, as she was dearly called by her sons and daughters and by her grand children and great-grand children, or Doña Vicenta, as she was also respectfully known to friends, co-workers, neighbors, and daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, lived a very long and productive life; she was 90 years old.



Younger to her only sibling (Eulogia), Vicenta was born on April 12, 1930 in the small town of Roncesvalles in southern Chihuahua, Mexico, to the late Rosalía Reyes and the late Miguel Paez, but was raised by her mom Rosalía and her beloved stepfather, the late Sotero Chavira.



While still in her late teens, Vicenta moved along with her parents to Ciudad Juárez, where she met and fell in love with the late Federico Lugo Rivera, whom she happily married in 1950. Until the early 1970s, Ciudad Juárez became the hometown of the Lugo Juárez family as well as the birthplace of their children: four sons (Mario, Alejandro, Federico, and Dante) and five daughters (Cruz, Luz Elena, Rosamaría, Lidia, and Guadalupe)—all of whom Vicenta raised (with the help of her mom) while her husband, Federico, worked as a migrant farm worker across the border in the United States. After many years of bureaucratic immigration paper work, on November 5, 1973, the Lugo Juarez family (with the exception of the two oldest children who were already married, Cruz and Mario) formally crossed the Paso del Norte Bridge into El Paso, Texas, and during the next few years they traveled from Texas to Arizona, following the crops, eventually settling in Las Cruces, New Mexico in 1977.



Between 1977 and 2020, our beloved Mamá and Abuelita Vicenta was a full-blooded fronteriza or cross-border inhabitant of the Juárez-El Paso-Las Cruces borderlands. During the last 40 years of her life, Vicenta crossed the border back and forth between Las Cruces, Juárez, and El Paso. Once all her children married and became independent, Vicenta went back to Ciudad Juarez, lived in El Paso for a few years, and returned to Las Cruces in 2016.



For many years, Vicenta and Federico as well as their younger children (Luz Elena, Rosamaria, Lidia, Guadalupe, Alejandro, Federico and Dante) worked the agricultural fields of Arizona, Texas, and New Mexico, harvesting lettuce, onions, and red and green chile peppers, among other crops. Long after her children stopped working the fields, becoming long-term professionals in their own careers, Doña Vicenta continued to work, love, and nurture the onions and red and green chile fields of the Mesilla Valley, the Hatch Valley, and the Uvas Valley throughout southern New Mexico. Until the last days of her existence, she proudly talked to her children, grand children, and great-grand children about how much she loved the blue skies, the green agricultural fields, as well as the Organ, Doña Ana, and Robledo Mountains of what became her beautiful homelands. But more than anything, she talked and constantly taught us about the importance of the free spirit—la libertad-- that she deeply felt throughout her life as she navigated both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. Yet, in her later years, she greatly missed her house in Juárez.



In addition to her passion for working and taming the agricultural fields, Vicenta had a special talent for arts and crafts, especially for building crafts, coloring, weaving, and knitting. And the love for her family always placed her at the family's core and center. Even after her prime of life as a mother and grandmother, she never stopped making her delicious and always popular flour tortillas (tortillas de harina), sultry sopaipias, and her perfectly sweetened arroz con leche, as well as her own special meat dishes (chile colorado, chile verde, and asado) for family birthday celebrations and her perfectly planned lent Friday meals, such as tortas de camaron con nopalitos en chile colorado (Mexican shrimp fritter with cacti in red chile) and her capitorada (a similar but much more elaborate dessert than bread pudding).



To her close loved ones, she was cariñosamente or affectionately known as: amá, mamá, abue, abuelita, bis, suegra, chentz, jefita, wuera, hermana, tía and Doña Vicenta.



Through her resilience and persistence in life, Vicenta outlived, in addition to her husband Federico, her mother Rosalía and her father Sotero, her own son Benjamín, her daughters Soledad, Raquel, and Cruz Lugo, as well as her grand daughter, Rosa Maria Lugo de Torres.



Vicenta Juárez de Lugo left a tremendous and fabulous legacy of consejos (pieces of advice and tips for life), food and music traditions, work ethic, and self-worth love to all our familia, including her blessings to her surviving sons and their families (Mario [married to Leonor Martinez], Alejandro [married to Martina Miranda], Dante [married to Aida Almanza], and Federico [Jr.]), her surviving daughters and their families (Luz Elena, Rosamaría, Lidia, and Guadalupe [married to Marcelo Gutierrez]), her surviving sister (Eulogia Paez viuda de Guerrero), and to her 22 grand children and 26 great-grand children.



Due to today's covid-19 circumstances and protocols, a private Mass in honor and memory of Vicenta Juárez de Lugo will take place at Our Lady of Health Church (1178 North Mesquite Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001).



Descanse en Paz/Rest in Peace: Vicenta Juárez de Lugo.









