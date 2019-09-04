|
Vicente (Vincent) Aguilar
Las Cruces - Vicente (Vincent) Z. Aguilar, age 66, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was born November 24, 1952, in Bakersfield, California. He married Martha Aguilar on July 4, 1970, in Imperial, California. He honorably served in the United States Army from 1972 to 1974 and several years in the United States Army Reserve, achieving the rank of Captain. He also became an agent for the United States Border Patrol, retiring as a Supervisory United States Border Patrol Agent in 2003, from the Las Cruces Duty Station. Vincent truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; such as: striking up conversation with friends and family, gambling at any available casino, vacationing on trips with his wife and family, and volunteering his time to help others in the community. Vincent touched the lives of many people in a deep and positive way, and he will be truly missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Martha; his three children; Vincent, Jr., Sarah, and Alex, his daughter in-law Yvonne, his two "favorite" grandchildren Tylere and Ivan, and his great granddaughter Jaxstyn; along with his brother, sisters, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Vincent touched are invited to attend a viewing and sermon on Friday September 6, 2019, at La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home, located at 555 W. Amador, Las Cruces, New Mexico, beginning at 4 p.m., to honor his memory and reminisce. A Celebration of Life Service will be held immediately following the viewing and sermon.
To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 4, 2019