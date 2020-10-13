1/1
Vicente Palacios
Vicente Palacios

Las Cruces - It is with saddened hearts, our family wishes to announce the unexpected passing of Vicente J. Palacios Jr. on October 3, 2020.

Vicente Palacios Jr. "Chente" was born June 9, 1950 in Las Cruces, NM to Vicente and Ysidora Palacios. Growing up in Las Cruces, he graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1969. Following graduation, he served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1973. After his discharge he worked for the city of Las Cruces for 21 years. Upon retiring from the City of Las Cruces, he was employed by Onate High School for many years.

He is survived by a son Darren Palacios, two brothers, John Palacios (Teresa) of San Bernadino, CA, and Robert Palacios (Rita) of Las Cruces, two sisters, Sally Gonzalez (Joe) of Las Cruces, and Lilliana Garmon of Las Cruces.

Vincent loved his family with all his heart. He also leaves behind his grand-daughters, Tristen, Lauren, Leyanna, Hannah, and his daughter in law Michelle Lucero. Also, left to mourn his loss, his devoted friend, Estella Torrez.

Calling hours will begin Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. at Baca's Funeral Chapel 300 E. Boutz Road. Funeral Services are scheduled to begin at 10:00 A.M. with Live Streaming at bacastream.com. Burial and Military Honors will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Due to Covid-19 Restrictions, capacity will be limited and there will be no family gathering following the services.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory of Las Cruces, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
