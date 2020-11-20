Vicente S. Delgadillo
Las Cruces - VICENTE S. DELGADILLO, age 94, of Las Cruces passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center. He was born April 19, 1926 in Ameca, Jalisco, Mexico to Salvador and Angela Solorzano Delgadillo.
Survivors include two sons, Joe Delgadillo and wife, Beatriz of Texas and Julio Delgadillo of Las Cruces; six daughters, Leticia Gonzalez and husband, Angel, Elvira Sepulveda, Elizabeth Knoll and husband, Scott, Rosa Lara and husband, Arturo, and Martha Mendez all of Las Cruces and Yolanda Lozano and husband Freddie of Sunland Park; a brother, Salvador Delgadillo of El Paso, TX. Other survivors include seventeen grandchildren, thirty-seven great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ana Maria Delgadillo; four brothers, Juan, Jesus, Lupe and Rafael Delgadillo; three sisters, Mariana Reyes, Elisa Pena and Lola Delgadillo.
Mr. Delgadillo was a devoted Husband and Grandfather who truly enjoyed the simple things in life. Chatting with friends and family. Taking drives to El Paso where he would visit his only living Brother on some weekends and cared for his animals. Mr. Delgadillo was a former Rancher and an active member of his congregation. Mr. Delgadillo will be remembered as a hardworking man that provided for his family.
Visitation for Mr. Delgadillo will begin at 12 Noon Monday, November 23, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Home, 300 E. Boutz Road with the Service at 1 PM. Concluding Service and Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue.
Serving as casket bearers will be his family members.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Home of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com