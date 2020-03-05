|
|
Victor F. Castañeda
Las Cruces - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved VICTOR F. CASTAÑEDA, 98, born July 4, 1921 in Douglas, AZ. He married his beloved Josephine Molina in October 15, 1945, who preceded him in death in 2001. Victor passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, February 7, 2020 surrounded by his immediate family. He was a long time resident of Las Cruces, NM after moving here in 1985 from Bakersfield, CA.
Proudly serving his country working in the Civilian Conservation Corp in Arizona, Victor was activated into U.S. Army in 1940 during World War II. While in the U.S. Army 158th Regimental Combat Team, fighting hand-to-hand combat against the Japanese, Victor was severely wounded and received the Purple Heart Medal. Continuing his service to country he worked for the Navy at China Lake Naval Ordinance Test Station in rocket and munitions development.
Victor, an accomplished chef, loved cooking and opened "The La Fiesta" that instantly became the most popular restaurant in Ridgecrest, CA. Victor was a storyteller relating tales of family travels and survival in Mexico as immigrants. Later in life he remembered names and details of his fallen comrades and survivors during the war.
Known as a kind and respectful elder he was dedicated to his family and loved children.
Victor is survived by his sisters, Sara Alvarado and Herlinda Castañeda; his daughters, Sylvia Radloff, Susie Huck (Terry); a son, Victor Castañeda. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Victoria Sale (James), Victor A. Castañeda, Sarah Fawcett; his great grandchildren: Sylvie Sale (Holly), Margaux LaPresele (Justin), Porter Sale, Karina Aguilar, Kareem Johnson and great great-grandchild, Maya "Precious Angel" LaPresele.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 AM in the Mission Lutheran Church, 2752 N. Roadrunner Parkway with military honors accorded by the Marine Corps League - El Perro Diablo Detachment.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mission Lutheran Children's School or Marine Corps League at 1185 E Madrid Ave. LC, NM 88006.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020