Victor Hugo Gamon
Anthony - VICTOR H. GAMON, age 62, of Anthony passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Sierra Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. He was born May 10, 1957 in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico to Jose Carmen and Victoria Fraga Gamon. Victor worked for the Canutillo Independent School District in the maintenance/grounds department. He was very active in his church as an Ordained Minister, Youth Pastor, Sunday School Teacher and always participating in all church activities. He enjoyed playing basketball and sports.
Survivors include a son, Victor Jared Gamon of Anthony; five brothers, Jose Manuel Gamon (Rosa) of Riverside, CA, George Gamon (Esperanza) of Chamberino, Jose Luis Gamon (Angelita) of Las Cruces, Jessie Gamon (Cindy) of El Paso, TX and Miguel Gamon (Mari) of
Centennial, CO; three sisters, Soledad Vigil (Adelmo) of Alamogordo, Carmen Gamon and Graciela Gamon both of Chamberino. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews. Victor was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rachel Gamon; a brother, Herminio Gamon; his mother-in-law, Raquel Ramirez and a niece, Monique D. Vigil.
Visitation for Victor will begin at 6 PM Monday, August 5, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Evening Service is scheduled for 7 PM. The Funeral Service will be held at 9 AM Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in the same chapel with Pastor Alex Uribe officiating. Concluding service and Interment will follow in the Chamberino Cemetery.
Serving as casket bearers will be Jesse M. Gamon, Louie Gamon, Marcos Dominguez, Miguel A. Gamon, Adrian Vigil and Jose M. Soto. Honorary bearers will be George Gamon Jr., Melanie Carrasco, Nohemi Soto, Joe Ramirez, Jon Ramirez, Elhiu Gamon, Esven Gamon, Gabriel Vigil, Micky Gamon, Jason Gamon and Javin Gamon.
The Gamon Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 4, 2019