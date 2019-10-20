|
|
Victor Madrid Gomez passed away on October 12, 2019. He was born in Las Cruces, NM on March 06, 1950.
Victor is survived by his wife Lucy; Parents Celia Gomez and Efren Gomez; Children Felicia Villarreal (Paul), Victor Gomez Jr., Marie Holguin, and Adam Gomez; Brother John Anthony "Tony" Gomez; Sister Michele Nevarez (Joseph); 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grand child; multiple nieces and nephews.
Service Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home are scheduled for October 25, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary to begin at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019