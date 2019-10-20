Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Victor Madrid Gomez

Victor Madrid Gomez passed away on October 12, 2019. He was born in Las Cruces, NM on March 06, 1950.

Victor is survived by his wife Lucy; Parents Celia Gomez and Efren Gomez; Children Felicia Villarreal (Paul), Victor Gomez Jr., Marie Holguin, and Adam Gomez; Brother John Anthony "Tony" Gomez; Sister Michele Nevarez (Joseph); 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grand child; multiple nieces and nephews.

Service Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home are scheduled for October 25, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary to begin at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
