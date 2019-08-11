|
Victor S. Medina III
Fairacres - Our beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, VICTOR S. MEDINA III, age 36, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 22, 1982 in Las Cruces to Victor Medina Jr. and Alicia Serna. Victor was employed by John Ingels as a painter and was a member of the Christian Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his wife, Renée Silva; two sons, Victor Medina IV and Elijah Nevarez; his mother, Alicia Serna; a sister, Senaida Medina Rank and brother-in-law, John also of Las Cruces. Other survivors include two nieces, Memory and Makayla Rank; three nephews, Isaiah Lino, Jonathan and Justin Rank as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father; his stepfather, Armando Escarciga.
Visitation will begin at 10 AM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Service is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM with Pastor Mary Sellers officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where he will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Charlie Medina, John Rank, Isaiah Lino, Robie Knight, Matthew Lara, Ray Anthony Serna, Justin and Joe Hernandez. Honorary bearers will be Michael Medina and Albert Tena.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 11, 2019