Victoria (Vikki) Ann Genevieve Lara Loring
Vikki was born in Las Cruces, NM January 3, 1956. She passed away December 11, 2019.
She attended and graduated from Mayfield High School and NMSU. Upon her graduation from NMSU, Vikki was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant and began her Army career.
She was stationed in Germany; as Captain, she served during Desert Storm. She later resigned her commission and settled in Las Cruces.
Vikki is preceded in death by her parents, Avelino A. and Irene G. Lara. She is survived by her siblings, Gracie Anaya, Maxine Maes, Abel G. Lara, and many nieces and nephews.
Vikki was curious, mischievous, and adventurous. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Her cremains will be buried at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on February 24, 2020 at 9:00 AM.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020