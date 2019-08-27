|
Victoria B. Espinoza
Las Cruces - VICTORIA BUENO ESPINOZA, age 92, of Las Cruces passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Jesus Espinoza and Maria Bueno de Espinoza in Villa Lopez, Chihuahua, Mexico July 10, 1927. Victoria was an immigrant to the United States in 1956, and made Las Cruces her new home where she raised her daughter and two sons. She retired from Las Cruces Public Schools Cafeteria after thirty-two years of service. After her retirement, Victoria continued to work as a companion to other senior citizens for the next ten years and then worked as a bus coordinator for A & S Tours of El Paso and Angie Guerra Bus tours of Las Cruces taking passengers to Las Vegas, NV, Laughlin, Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Chimayo and Ruidoso.
Victoria traveled to the Holy Land (twice), eight countries in Europe and her native country Mexico. She was a volunteer for the Democratic party of Dona Ana County, calling non-English speaking voters and driving them to vote. She received "The President's Volunteer Service Award," and was a very strong Democrat.
The last three years, she lived at Sagecrest Nursing Home where she made new friends, went on trips and different places such as the Olive Garden, La Posta, Sunland Park Casino, El Paso Zoo, Ice Cream Socials and Golden Corral in El Paso, Texas.
She worked many years at the annual fiesta of St. Genevieve Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include a daughter, Lupe Meza Padilla and husband Manny Padilla; a son, Victor Manuel Meza and wife Patsy Maldonado. Other survivors include six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jesus; three sisters and two brothers.
A Private Rosary was recited at her daughter's home. At Mrs. Espinoza's request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with Monsignor Juan Moreno and Deacon Lou Roman officiating. The Rite of Committal and Inurnment of Cremains will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 27, 2019