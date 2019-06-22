|
Victoria C. Garcia
Las Cruces - With profound sadness we announce the passing of VICTORIA C. GARCIA, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend to all whose lives she touched. She left us peacefully with family at her side on Friday, June 14, 2019 in her 90th year. Victoria was born November 17, 1928 in Durango, Mexico to Anacleto and Margarita G. Castro. At the age of 15 she lost her father and it was at this time that she witnessed a transformative change to her world that made her the strong, resilient woman we knew her to be. Victoria became a second mother figure to her four younger siblings while her mother focused on supporting the family. In 1958 she married the love of her life, Genaro T. Garcia in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico. They immigrated to the United States in 1960, settling in New Mexico. Victoria remained close to her beloved mother and would visit her often in Parral, providing her with the very necessities of life she was given growing up. She also served a lifelong presence and supporter in her younger sister's life, helping her with her only child. Between 1959 and 1963, Victoria and Genaro had four children while living in Lordsburg. Although her husband's job often took him away from their home, they were deeply in love and inseparable throughout their 50 year marriage.
Victoria lived a full life and often shared her life experiences in vivid detail to anyone lucky enough to serve as her audience, she was a gifted chronicler. She loved to read, anything and everything, loved to cook, kept an immaculate home, loved music and dancing, and was highly skilled in sewing. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her sons and daughter values that served them well.
She is survived by three sons, Mario Garcia, Armando Garcia and Genaro C. Garcia (Rita Bencome-Garcia) all of Las Cruces; and a daughter, Maria Isabel Garcia of San Antonio, TX; five grandchildren, Andrea and Alexandra Bencomo-Garcia, Erica and Victoria Garcia, and Marcela Hernandez-Garcia. Victoria was preceded in death by her husband, Genaro T. Garcia on March 25, 2010; a sister, Carmen G. Castro, and brother, Jose Carmelo G. Castro.
Calling hours will begin at 10 AM Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 10:30 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately thereafter with the Reverend Bill McCann Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where she will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be, Mario, Armando, and Genaro Garcia Jr., David and Anacleto Castro.
**The family is forever grateful for the dedication shown by son, Armando Garcia who served as her primary caregiver and who helped navigate the tremendous health challenges she faced. **
