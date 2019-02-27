Services
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
1 Fort Bayard Rd
Santa Clara, NM 88026
(505) 537-0777
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
1 Fort Bayard Rd
Santa Clara, NM 88026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Ramos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria H. Ramos


1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Victoria H. Ramos Obituary
Victoria H. Ramos, 30, a resident of Silver City, NM entered eternal rest Saturday, February 16, 2019 at University Medical Center in El Paso, TX. She was born September 23, 1988 in Las Cruces, NM to Bernice Holguin Miranda. She is survived by her mother, Bernice Miranda and step-dad, Sonny Nieuwenhuis of the family home; one son, Ernest J. Villa Jr., of Silver City; a special little boy, Andrew Gonzales of Silver City; maternal grandfather, Antonio Holguin of Silver City; her God-parents, Fernando and Patricia Chavez of Lordsburg. She was preceded in death by her brother, Javier Ramos Jr. ('2008); maternal grandmother, Gloria Holguin. A Memorial service will be celebrated Wednesday, February 27 at 1pm at Terrazas Funeral Chapels with Pastor Andrew Zamora officiating. Cremation has taken place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels and Crematory ""Trusted care for the ones we love"" ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Terrazas Funeral Chapels
Download Now