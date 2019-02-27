|
Victoria H. Ramos, 30, a resident of Silver City, NM entered eternal rest Saturday, February 16, 2019 at University Medical Center in El Paso, TX. She was born September 23, 1988 in Las Cruces, NM to Bernice Holguin Miranda. She is survived by her mother, Bernice Miranda and step-dad, Sonny Nieuwenhuis of the family home; one son, Ernest J. Villa Jr., of Silver City; a special little boy, Andrew Gonzales of Silver City; maternal grandfather, Antonio Holguin of Silver City; her God-parents, Fernando and Patricia Chavez of Lordsburg. She was preceded in death by her brother, Javier Ramos Jr. ('2008); maternal grandmother, Gloria Holguin. A Memorial service will be celebrated Wednesday, February 27 at 1pm at Terrazas Funeral Chapels with Pastor Andrew Zamora officiating. Cremation has taken place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels and Crematory ""Trusted care for the ones we love"" ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 27, 2019