Vidal Fabela
Mesquite - VIDAL FABELA, age 90, of Mesquite entered eternal life on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born July 2, 1930 in Colonia Esperanza, Chihuahua, Mexico to Nieves and Leonor Hernandez Fabela, Vidal was a laborer by trade.
Survivors include a son, Jose Luis Fabela (Viola) of Mesilla Park; five daughters, Elsa Maria Beltran, Maria Olivia Amaro (Jose Ignacio), Maria Isabel Gutierrez (Rigo) and Maria de Jesus Fabela all of Mesquite and Aida Ramirez (Jesus) of McAllen, TX; two brothers , Jesus Favela (Isabel) and Juan Favela (Josefina) all of Tornillo, TX. Other survivors include fifteen grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, eleven great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Vidal was preceded in death by two daughters, Rosa Fabela and Ermelinda Anaya.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 PM Friday, August 28, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the same chapel with the Reverend Alex Ureña Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Missionary Ridge Cemetery in Mesquite where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Jesus Ramirez Jr., Vidal Ramirez, Edgar Amaro, Manuel Burciaga Jr., Miguel Fabela and Nestor Herrera.
