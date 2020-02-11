|
Violet Newton Scott
Auburn, AL - Violet Newton Scott died peacefully in Auburn, Alabama on Thursday February 6th, 2020 at the age of 93. She is preceded in death by her husband Maceo Theodore Scott whom she married in 1960.
Violet is survived by her daughters Terri Scott and Agnes Scott-Stagg (Donald); sons Alfred Morris (Karla) and Leo Morris (Danielle); her grandsons Antonio Williams and Paris Morris; her granddaughters Terran Rogers, Angelica Rogers, Tenesha Perea, Anastacia McGuinness, Alexis Morris, LaTisha Casey, and Natasha Haynes; her dearest cousin Wilma Webber and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Violet was born June 26th, 1926 in Weleetka, Oklahoma to the late Guy Newton and LeeVirter Inez Masters. She graduated from Philander Smith College with a major in Home Economics and minor in Education. She then furthered her education at New Mexico State University and received her Master's degree in Education. She retired after many years of teaching from the Las Cruces Public Schools in Las Cruces, NM. She was a devout mother to not only her daughters but she opened her heart and made room to nurture other family members as her own children. She was a rock and pillar not only to her family but also to her community.
Violet was a servant at heart, as a member of her church and beloved sorority. Her membership to Phillips Chapel CME Church and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was her driving force to giving back. In 1945, while at Philander Smith College, she joined Gamma Alpha chapter. In November 1961, she chartered Eta Phi Omega chapter for El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico communities. She exemplified the precepts of the sorority in word and deed, most notably sisterhood and service. After more than 75 years of service and membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Violet was honored with the distinction of life time membership in her sorority.
A graveside service will be held at 11am on February 15th, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial cemetery in Savannah, Georgia where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. Professional services entrusted to Bynes-Royall funeral home located at 204 West Hall Street in Savannah, Georgia 31401. Phone # 912-233-2175
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020