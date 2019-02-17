|
|
Violet Steele Hebert, born March 6, 1922 in Auburn, New York, passed away at age 96 on February 9, 2019 surrounded by three generations of her family.
Violet grew up in the beautiful Finger Lakes area of New York. She raised her family there and until retirement she was the Student Loan and Master Card Manager at the National Bank of Auburn.
Violet relocated to Las Cruces in 1989 to be closer to her daughter Corinne Steele and her grandchildren Cara and Bryan Jurus. She lived in Encantada Park for many years and was very involved in the many activities of the park. She organized the Encantada Park "library", was on the clubhouse planning committee, and enjoyed the company of her many friends there.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Raymond Ten Eyck Steele; her son Lawrence Ten Eyck Steele; and her second husband Francis S. Hebert. Violet is survived by her daughters, Carolyn A. Steele (Nicholas Hejaily) of East Amherst, NY and Corinne E. Steele (Alan Jurus) of Las Cruces, NM; granddaughter Cara Lynn Jurus and children of Las Cruces, NM; grandson Bryan Lawrence Jurus of Winston-Salem, NC; brother-in-law, George Hassler of Leesburg, VA; her best friend Kathaleen Coon and family; Angelina, Delia, and Anthony Barraza and family; and many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Violet was happiest surrounded by children and many will remember their "Nona" as a loved one who was always willing to play. She loved to travel and visited almost every state in the United States with her family. It didn't matter where the car was going as long as she was in it. Now the road goes on forever... and she goes with love.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Auburn, New York in July. Contributions in Violet's name may be made to the Mesilla Valley Hospice. Our family wishes to thank the staff of Desert Peaks Assisted Living and Mesilla Valley Hospice for their caring support and kindness to our loved one.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 17, 2019