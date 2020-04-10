|
Virginia Bolin
Las Cruces - Virginia Louise (Warren) Bolin, 84, of Las Cruces, NM left her earthly home and went to Heaven on Monday, April 6, 2020. She was born on October 9, 1935 in Portales, NM. She married Russel Bolin on April 3, 1955 in Clovis, NM where they lived for more than 50 years.
Virginia was employed for many years as a bookkeeper in Clovis, working at Kenneth Cook Oil Company and Gary Cook Oil Company. She was a faithful and active member for many decades at Parkland Baptist Church where she attended her Sunday school class regularly and sang in the choir. There, she ensured that her children knew the importance of attending church and learning the word of God. As a teenager, she enjoyed going to her dad's Spud-nut shop and working at the local Woolworth alongside her mom. Virginia loved sewing, cross stitch, cooking big family meals, baking, and watching game shows. She loved Wheel of Fortune and could beat any of her family members. She loved being with her family most, especially her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.
Virginia and Russel moved to Amarillo in 2013 to be closer to their son. While in Amarillo she joined First Baptist Church. In 2018, after the death of her husband of 63 years, Virginia moved to Las Cruces with her daughters. She attended and became a member of Grace Covenant Church.
Virginia was preceded in death by her mother Myrtle Warren, her father E. L. (Norma) Warren, her husband Russel Bolin, and her son-in-law Mark Stansell.
She is survived by her brothers Lewis "Sonnie" (Renee) Warren, James (Lonnie) Warren, Gary (Cheryl) Warren, and David (Kara) Warren; her children Cynthia Stansell, Barbara (Dave) Bodner, Joe (Dana) Bolin, Terri (Brian) Weber; her grandchildren Shannon (Brian) Anderson, Tim (Shauna) Stansell, Kerry (Chris) Lang, Allison (Sam) Smeaton, Daniel Bolin, Kayla Bolin, Lindsey Bolin, Jonathon (Yolandi) Bodner, Christopher Bodner, Benjamin Weber, and Zachary Weber; and her 13 great grandchildren.
Due to travel restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020