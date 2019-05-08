|
VIRGINIA E. MARQUEZ
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, VIRGINIA E. MARQUEZ, age 81, of Deming entered eternal life on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her daughter's home in Las Cruces. She was born September 20, 1937 in Las Cruces to Felipe and Juanita Espinosa Barbachado. Virginia was a self-employed seamstress and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include her only daughter, Jennie Barela of Las Cruces; a brother, Mike Montoya (Norma) and two sisters, Bessie Estrada and Consuelo Valles all also of Las Cruces. Other survivors include three grandchildren, David, Kristina and Virginia Barela; five great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Vicente Montoya and Raymundo Barbachado.
Cremation has taken place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street where the Memorial Mass will follow immediately thereafter. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made in memory of Virginia to 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or by calling Donor Services (800) 822-6344.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 8, 2019