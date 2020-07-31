Virginia "Mabel" Fitch Madrid
Las Cruces - VIRGINIA "MABEL" FITCH MADRID,
1920-2020
Mabel, 99, a life long resident of Dona Ana County, passed peacefully into eternal life on Monday, July 20th 2020. Her husband of 70 years, Charles (Charlie) Madrid predeceased her by 10 years. They were inseparable in life and in death. Their cremated remains will be spread together.
She was born November 14, 1920 in Dona Ana to Juanita Triviz Fitch and John Fitch, members of some of the oldest pioneer families in the Mesilla Valley. As a child she lived in Dona Ana, and in Leasburg, just north of Las Cruces. She had many stories of growing up with her 5 older sisters, the elegant Fitch sisters. They were Lucy Nevarez, Genevieve Melendrez, Lydia Nevarez, Corina Camunez, and Cecilia Oliver. Their father worked for the railroad, so they all often rode the train from Leasburg into the Las Cruces-Alameda depot train station. When she was a teenager her family moved to Las Cruces, and she graduated from Union high school.
In 1940, she married Charles Madrid, who rode his horse from his family farm on North Main into Las Cruces to court her. She fell in love with his green eyes, Paul Newman looks and manliness. Their marriage was interrupted by World War II. Charlie served in the Pacific theatre; fortunately he returned to her. They had 7 children. She was an exceptionally loving mother who managed to spoil all of her children. She had the gift of somehow making all of her children think they were her favorite - especially Cindy.
Her surviving children include: Charles Madrid, Former Attorney General Patricia Madrid (and husband L. Michael Messina), Phillip Madrid (and wife Janice), Celeste Taylor, M.D., Cindy Madrid, Paul Madrid (and wife Robin)., Inez Madrid (widow of Michael). Her beloved son, Michael Madrid, predeceased her. Over the years she became a "second mother" to many of her children's friends who loved her. Some of these children included Louie Burke, Jamie Stull, David Weiselman, Bebe Navarez., and Dennis Parades.
Her life also had tragedy and difficulties, such as waiting anxiously for two sons, Phillip and Charles, to return safely from their service in Vietnam. She also lost her son, Michael, to mental illness.
Her long marriage to Charlie was marked by a passion that lasted a lifetime, and could have been a reality television show filled with drama, lively discussion and generally never a dull moment.
Her life in Las Cruces was enriched by her extended family and friends. She was a founding member of the "Chit & Chat Club," mostly composed of her sisters-in-law, and cousins, the lovely Barncastle women. The members were arguably the most beautiful, glamorous, engaging women in Las Cruces, like Bella Camunez, Mary Parades, Mabel Chavez, Nora Camunez, Ella Ledesma, Lilly Barncastle, and Arlene Waskiewicz.
It was Las Cruces' version of the "Wives of Beverly Hills." They hosted regular parties at their homes, where they escaped their husbands, children, and responsibilities by wearing fitted sexy gowns, stiletto heels, and sparkly dangly earrings. They had the best New Years Eve parties at Sammy and Mabel Chavez' lovely home. The Chit & Chat Club also held an annual picnic at White Sands with all the member's children. Mabel was a Holy Cross grade school mom who was active in all of her children's activities.
Later in her life when her daughter, Patricia, ran for statewide office, Mabel became involved her campaigns and travelled the state. She talked with voters, made speeches, and enjoyed gathering support for Patricia. She once collected several thousand petition signatures standing in the drive-up line at Roberto's. After her daughter became Attorney General, Mabel accompanied her to some national meetings. Her favorite was at the Hotel Coronado in San Diego where she was amused by the ghost stories.
Mabel had such joie de vivre and was fun and adventurous. When her daughter, Celeste, was in medical school, she lived in Minnesota with her family. Mabel would visit in the summer and swim in Crystal Lake with her grandchildren. She visited her daughter Patricia, in Mora, New Mexico, and would raft on the Mora River with her children. She and Charlie enjoyed many camping trips with their family in the Gila Wilderness and in Northern New Mexico.
Mabel was a phenomenal cook, and she attracted many to her table. Her children will always remember her perfect homemade sopapillas, tortillas, red chile enchiladas, and chile rellenos. Her empanadas, apricot and peach cobblers, and thanksgiving stuffing are legendary.
Mabel is survived by nine grandchildren, they include Judge Samantha Madrid, Giancarlo Messina, Esq., Jennifer Madrid, Celeste Demars Esq., Michael Taylor, Asher Madrid, Brandon Madrid, Gian Quin Madrid, and Gage Campbell. She is survived by 5 great-grandchildren, they include Emlen Joyce, Diego Demars, Hudson Demars, Alyssa Madrid, and Devon Madrid.
She was especially grateful for the loving care of her nieces, Elizabeth and Sylvia Camunez, Irene Oliver Lewis, Monica Duran, and cousin Lisa Chilton Wood.
Mabel was a spiritual and religious woman who read her bible daily, and lived by its teachings. She will undoubtedly be welcomed into heaven by her Lord. She was a beautiful and unique woman. She never met a person she couldn't love. She was giving and kind. She never judged anyone's shortcomings. Her heart was big enough to hold everyone and our hearts are full for having known her. Although blessed with a long life, she will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, and all who knew this special woman. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com