Virginia Jo Oliver
Virginia Jo Oliver, age 92, departed this earth on March 29, 2020 at the family home. "Jo" as she was fondly known was born July 10, 1927 in Patterson,
Arkansas. From that moment on she lived a life of great service to her Lord and her beloved family.
She was raised on a farm with her 8 other siblings and was very proud of her heritage. She often told stores to her great grandchildren of her life with her brothers & sisters, her schooling and the thrill she had to be on the basketball team!
She met & married the only love of her life, Charley (Tucker) Oliver on December 26, 1944 here in Dona Ana County. She travelled alone by train, to join him here so they could marry the day before he shipped out with the US Navy during World War II. They raised their family here in Las Cruces and became successful business owners of Southwest Tank & Steel until their retirement in 1999. Jo kept the books always in perfect balance and created a home and life for their two children.
Jo was a Charter Member of Westside Baptist Church and at the time of her death was a member of Fairacres Baptist Church. At Westside she taught Sunday School for many ages, taught and participated in many, many Vacation Bible Schools, served as Church Secretary and Treasurer and participated in countless committee meetings, potluck dinners and church events.
She loved to throw themed parties for her Ruth Sunday School class, decorate her lovely home and cook and bake for every holiday and family celebration. Her family would tease her endlessly that after cooking a fantastic dinner she would proclaim - "Ah, it's not that good….or not as good as last time!" The meal was always wonderful and there was never a complaint except from herself! Jo was also a wonderful seamstress who made countless bridesmaids dresses, flower girl dresses and did many alterations for any family member showed up needing pants hemmed, a dress mended or even to repair a baby doll to calm a crying grandchild!
Jo and Charley both felt a calling to generously provide for their grandchildren's education and Jo felt especially proud to attend every graduation, athletic game, play, church program and production. Jo also was proud to have put her life on hold for many years to be the caregiver for her Mother, Mother-in-law and a close friend. She was selfless, kind, caring & generous to all who knew her. Her quick wit and charm will forever remain as a sweet memory to those she leaves behind.
To imitate and aspire to be her would be the greatest compliment and honor to a life lived for God and her family.
Virginia Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L Oliver, her son, Richard B Oliver, her parents, Maynard & Vera Prince, her brothers, Alcid, Jimmy, Verlin and Dwight Prince and her sisters, Genevieve Allman & Monarie Cowdry. She is survived by her sister, Patsy Holley of Lakeland Florida and her brother, Morris Prince and wife Joetta of Ronan, Montana. Also she is survived by her daughter, Pamela L Dixon and husband, Billy of Las Cruces, grandson Kenneth A Oliver and wife Lucy of Tucson, Arizona, granddaughter, Carrie Klofach and husband Erich of Kingsport, Tennessee, grandson, Michael Dixon & wife Jennifer and granddaughter Chelsea Tirre all of Las Cruces. She also is survived by her great grandchildren, Sophee, Anderson, Savannah, Lincoln, Tucker, Ella, Chris, Connor, Amelia & Lauren. Billy Dixon, Michael Dixon, Justin Miller and Anderson Tirre will serve as pall bearers, with Sophee, Savannah, Lincoln and Tucker Tirre and Ella Dixon serving as honorary pall bearers.
During this time of COVID19, the immediate family only will have a graveside service a Hillcrest Cemetery on Thursday, April 2 at 1:00. Our family is very concerned about the health of each other and all that would attend her service. When it's safe to travel and gather the family will announce a date and time for a celebration of Virginia Jo's life. The family wishes to express gratitude to Home Instead and Encompass Hospice for excellent care and commitment to Virginia Jo. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020