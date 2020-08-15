Virginia M. Ellis
Las Cruces - VIRGINIA M. "GINNY" ELLIS, 98, wife of the late James Leo Ellis of Sulphur, Louisiana passed peacefully to her eternal life on Sunday August 9, 2020 at The Heritage Assisted Living Facility in Las Cruces. She was born Vincenzina Joan Moscariello on November 2, 1921 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Salvatore and Concetta Guerrizio Moscariello. Her mother passed away when she was very young, so she and her brothers, Angelo and Joseph, and her half-sister, Christine were raised by the only mother she really knew, their step-mother, Lottie Cupola Moscariello.
The happiest part of her young life was her time spent in Aruba, Dutch West Indies. She graduated from Lago High School in Lago Colony, Aruba where her father was employed by the Lago Oil and Transport Company prior to and during the early years of WWII. It was there in 1940 she met and married James Leo "Red" Ellis from Fairfax, Illinois who was also employed by the Lago company at their oil refinery on the island.
As the tensions of WWII increased, Virginia and Leo moved to Southwest Louisiana where Leo continued his refinery career, and Virginia began her life as a housewife and Mother. Here they raised two sons, Jeffrey and Dale, and shared a warm loving life until Leo's death in 1971. As her age increased, and her heath declined, in 2008 she made the difficult decision to leave her friends and her home of over 65 years in Sulphur, Louisiana to move to be near family in Las Cruces, where she spent her last twelve years.
Ginny was loved by family and friends for her unique personality, dry sense of humor and caring ways. Even in her last few years, she would befriend others in need. Her main interests were family, homemaking, antiques and basketball. She was a member of Henning United Methodist Church in Sulphur.
She is survived by sons Jeffrey Ellis (Linda) of Amarillo, Texas and Dale Ellis (Dolores) of Las Cruces; two grandsons Jason Ellis (Sophia) of Amarillo, Texas and David Ellis (Elizabeth) of Dayton, Ohio; two granddaughters, Joy Webb (Chad) of Amarillo, Texas and Julie Lacey (Aaron) of Dayton, Ohio, and six great grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by her husband Leo; her father, Salvatore; mother, Concetta; stepmother Lottie; brothers, Angelo and Joseph and sister, Christina.
Virginia's request to be cremated was honored. She will be interred at a future date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com