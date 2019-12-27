|
Virginia R. Hernandez
Las Cruces - VIRGINIA "VIRGIE" R. HERNANDEZ, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, daughter, sister, and friend, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 23, 2019. Virgie, 54, was born on October 18, 1965 to Augustine and Josefina Mendoza (Rosas). Virgie was a native of Las Cruces; she graduated from Mayfield High School in 1983 and went on to receive her cosmetology license and began her 35-year career as a hairstylist. On June 5, 1986 she married her loving husband, Jacob, and together they had three remarkable children who in turn gave them three beautiful grandchildren.
All those who had the opportunity to meet and know Virgie continually speak of her amazing energy and effervescence. She lived life so passionately - dedicating her time to caring for her family, furthering her cosmetology career, and also immersing herself into her freelance photography. She always gave graciously and wholeheartedly - donating financially or by volunteering her time to all types of organizations. To so many she was an incredible listener, counselor, and confidant. She made it so easy to love her because she loved so effortlessly - she truly had a heart of gold.
Virgie is survived by her husband, Jacob G. Hernandez; three children, Amanda Mizell (Chance), Sarah Garcia (Carlos), and Zechariah Hernandez (Salina Madrid); three grandchildren, Amelia, Caleb, and Zayden; parents, Augustine and Josefina Mendoza; sister, Irma Marshall; brothers, John Mendoza (Veronica), and Michael Mendoza; In-laws, Alberto and Olga Hernandez (Galvez), as well as a large number of brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Latter Rain Harvest Fellowship, 401 N. Main Street, Las Cruces. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road, where she will be laid to rest.
Serving as pallbearers will be Zechariah Hernandez, Carlos Garcia, Chance Mizell, John Mendoza, Michael Mendoza, and Adolph Araiza Sr. Honorary Pallbearers are Augustine Mendoza, Alberto A. Hernandez, Joe Bob Sellers, and Ernesto Hernandez Sr.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Ambercare for their compassionate hospice care, as well as Cancer Aid Resource and Education, Inc. (C.A.R.E), for their generous support. In lieu of flowers, donations by check can be made out to C.A.R.E and mailed to 118 S. Water Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences log on to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020