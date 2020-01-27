|
Vivienne Patricia Williams
Las Cruces - Dr. Vivienne Patricia Williams (12/21/1930 - 01/09/2020)
We remember Pat in our minds and hearts as one who filled our lives with love, joy, and wonder. She was a best friend to all who knew her. Her adventures and accomplishments: motherhood, academia, administration, and teaching were inspirational, and she left an incredible mark on many in their careers and lives.
Pat is preceded in death by her mother and father, Imelda and William Christensen, and her brothers William and Peter Christensen. Pat is survived by her husband, Louis Williams and their three sons, Daryl (Sherry), Gregory (Debbie), and Scott (Kathie), and 7 grandchildren (Andrew, Erin, Sara, Nathaniel, Matthew, Ellen, Alex) and 4 great-grandchildren (Andriana, Russell, Eden, Gregory).
Pat came from Irish descent and was a fourth generation San Franciscan. She graduated from Lowell High School and married her high school sweetheart, Lou, in 1951. Shortly afterward, they embarked on an extraordinary life throughout Latin America. For almost 30 years, they lived in Puerto Rico, Colombia, Venezuela, and Mexico, where Lou headed the Kellogg International companies in those countries. There they raised three boys and cared for many abandoned dogs and cats. In addition to this full agenda, Pat engaged in an educational career and taught in each location.
Pat was a natural educator and her love of learning was contagious. She earned her Bachelors in Humanities from the University of Puerto Rico, magna cum laude, having entered the program not knowing Spanish. Upon graduation she became an instructor at UPR launching an academic career that included teaching in Medellin, Caracas, Cuernavaca, and Mexico City during the 1950's, 60's, and 70's. In the early 60's, she briefly returned state-side to complete a Masters in Teaching World Literature from the University of San Francisco.
Returning to San Francisco in the 1980's, Pat started on her second career, becoming the Senior Administrative Assistant to the President of Bechtel Corporation for 11 years. After moving to Las Cruces to be closer to her family she went on to three high level positions at New Mexico State University: Executive Assistant to 3 presidents; Regents' Chief of Staff; and Ombudsman. During this time, she earned another masters and, at age 73, a PhD in Education with a focus on bilingual education.
With doctorate in hand, Pat returned to teaching once more, becoming an assistant college professor in the Department of Education at NMSU before retiring.
It is impossible to measure the void made from her death - such a beautiful, luminous, and charming soul full of love and faith - she will be deeply missed by many.
A devout Roman Catholic, Dr. Pat's Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Basilica of San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago in Mesilla.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a no-kill animal shelter.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020